Berwyn fire, explosion at MacNeal Hospital building caused by gas leak, officials say

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A building in Berwyn exploded and caught fire Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak, the Berwyn Fire Department said.Fire officials said they responded to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. for a report of an explosion in the 3300-block of Oak Park Avenue. MacNeal Hospital officials confirmed the building is leased by them, and is currently empty.When firefighters arrived they found a damaged building. They were told three people walked across the street to MacNeal Hospital for treatment of very minor injuries, fire officials said. Two of those people had been released by 5:30 p.m., and one person was reported to be released shortly.The explosion was accidental, fire officials said. Firefighters remained on the scene as of 5:30 p.m. putting out fires and working to contain the gas leak that caused the explosion. Fire officials said the building is a total loss and will have to be torn down.Fire and city officials are asking residents to stay away from the area around Oak Park Avenue and Grove Avenue in the Depot District until further notice. Power and gas were shut off to surrounding buildings, and some people were evacuated from their homes. Fire officials said they hoped to have power restored to some buildings and people back in their homes by about 6:30 p.m.MacNeal Hospital officials said no employees were injured and the explosion has not interrupted any patient care.The exact circumstances that caused the explosion were not entirely clear and remain under investigation.