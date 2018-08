Berwyn police said a carjacking Friday afternoon led to a pursuit that ended near the Indiana border.According to police, a person was carjacked at knifepoint in the 2300 block of East Avenue. The alleged suspect then took off in the vehicle and Berwyn police followed it on to the Tri-State Tollway, I-294.While driving, police said the suspect was throwing items out of the car window. The chase finally ended in Lansing.Police said no one was hurt.