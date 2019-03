BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A home invasion in Berwyn Thursday night turned deadly, authorities said.Juan Torres, 57, died of injuries he sustained when three armed people entered his home in the 1800 block of Clinton Avenue about 8:50 p.m. Thursday, according to Berwyn police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.Police were called to the block after Torres' stepson was able to escape from the basement of the home, where the intruders had put him, by climbing out of a window and running for help.Torres was found bleeding and unconscious inside the home and was transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood where he later died of his injuries, police said.Neighbors were surprised to hear what had happened in their neighborhood."It's just crazy, just crazy," said Eduardo Avila. "Someone got killed. Stuff you heard on TV, now it hits home.""I think it's terrible. A sign of the times really," said George Wrobel, another neighbor. "It's a shame that it happens here. Because it's a nice, quiet neighborhood. You know, people get along."Berwyn police continue to investigate but say this incident does not appear to be random, and there is no further threat to the community.Three people are wanted for Torres' death. So far no one is in custody.