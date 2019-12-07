Berwyn man charged in Lombard fatal hit-and-run crash from August

LOMBARD, Ill. -- A Berwyn man has been charged with fatally striking a pedestrian in August and leaving the scene of the crash in west suburban Lombard.Luciano Pantaleon, 49, is charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death in connection to the death of 59-year-old Robert Szabo, of Glen Ellyn, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a statement.Pantaleon was arrested at his home on Wednesday, prosecutors said.On Aug. 30, Szabo was crossing the street at Roosevelt Road and Addison Avenue when Pantaleon allegedly struck him, the DuPage County sheriff's office said.Witnesses said the driver fled eastbound on Route 38 in a white Ford F-150, the sheriff's office said.A family friend of Szabo was offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspect.A judge on Friday ordered Pantaleon held on a $150,000 bail, prosecutors said. He is due in court again Jan. 6.