police officer killed

Berwyn police mourn Officer Charles Schauer after fatal crash; driver Erin Zilka charged with DUI

By
BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- The Berwyn Police Department is in mourning after the death of Officer Charles Schauer in a crash Sunday morning and the woman he was with has been charged with DUI.

Purple bunting now hands at the Berwyn Police Department Monday morning.

Officer Schauer was a passenger in a 2019 Dodge Durango which slammed into a box truck on I-55 just north of US Route 30 in southwest suburban Plainfield at around 6 a.m. The 33-year-old from Glen Ellyn was off duty when he was killed.



Illinois State Police said 35-year-old Erin Zilka was driving the Durango that Schauer was riding in.

Zilka was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and she was charged with driving under the influence. It is unclear when she will appear in court.

Schauer was a 10-year veteran of the Berwyn Police Department. He is being remembered as an outstanding officer and the mayor of Berwyn is asking for thoughts and prayers as people cope with Schauer's death.

Illinois State Police are investigating the accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
will countyberwynplainfieldpolice officer killedduifatal crashdui crash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
Driver charged with DUI after off-duty police officer killed in crash
Memorial held to honor CPD officer killed while trying to stop robbery
CPD honors 2 fallen officers killed by train 1 year ago
Mom of accused cop killer charged with hindering investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago's discriminatory housing practices leaves lasting scars where MLK Jr once called home
2 dead, 15 reportedly injured in Kansas City shooting
Metra MD-N train hits car in West Town; trains delayed
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold Monday with morning flurries
Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs- 49ers match-up a tossup at legal sports books
DNA confirms injured coyote captured connected to attack on boy; shot by BB gun
Patrick Kane gains entry to NHL's elite 1,000-point club with assist as Blackhawks skate past Jets
Show More
SAG Awards 2020: Full list of winners
SEARCH FOR JUSTICE: Gun violence victims' loved ones call for more bail system reforms
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
1 in custody after man, 74, stabbed to death at West Town home
Prince Harry speaks out after decision to step back from royal duties
More TOP STORIES News