Best beach bag buys

If you're getting ready to head to the beach this weekend, you know the basics to pack-the sunscreen, some sunglasses, a hat, BUT there might be some extra items you'll want to add your list. Here with some "Beach Bag Must-Haves" is Lifestyle Expert, Sadie Murray.
ULTIMATE BEACH BAG PACKING LIST
REFRESHING CRAFT COCKTAILS TO-GO
Tanqueray Crafted Gin Cocktails in a Can ($14.99 per 4-pack, Tanqueray.com)-premium cocktails that are ready to pour or enjoy directly from the can. A new & delicious way to enjoy Tanqueray gin, Tanqueray Crafted Gin Cocktails were created to awaken taste buds and change expectations of gin. Available in three refreshing variants -Tanqueray Gin & Tonic, Tanqueray Rangpur Lime Gin & Soda, and Tanqueray Sevilla Orange Gin & Soda-Tanqueray Crafted Gin Cocktails offer a new and convenient way to enjoy gin cocktails.
EASY & EFFORTLESS MAKEUP
Jason Wu Beauty, Hot Fluff 3-in-1 Sticks ($12, JasonWuBeauty.com)-amazing 3-in-1 beauty buy for lips, cheeks, and eyes. Lighter makeup (if any at all) for a beach day is best.
Jason Wu Beauty, The Mist-Er Wu Face Mist ($16, JasonWuBeauty.com) is the perfect primer and an instant cooling pick-me up. Great for re-setting your make up as well.
KEEP IT FRESH & SWEAT-FREE
PAPR DEODORANT ($14, PaperCosmetics.com). It's inevitable, you're going to get sweaty in the sun at the beach, so be sure to pack your deodorant to stay dry and smelling fresh. Level up with this eco-conscious beauty choice with natural ingredients and sustainable packing-you can do your part to keep the ocean clean by switching to clean beauty (plastic swimming in the sea isn't on trend, ever).
SWAIR SHOWERLESS SHAMPOO, (Starts at $14, SwairHair.com)-Showerless Shampoo is a game-changing product that cleans your hair without suds, rinsing or residue. Showerless Shampoo picks up where dry shampoo leaves off. It works well on daily grime, but is also effective on very sweaty hair (like "ew, gross" hair). Our patent-pending formula interacts with your hair so that the dirt and sweat can be towel-dried away leaving you with hair that is actually clean. Dry shampoo may make your hair look cleaner temporarily by adding powder and/or chemicals to mask the dirt. While you hair might look good for a short while, the end result is often an itchy scalp and product build-up. Dry shampoos that rely on alcohol don't leave a residue, but they dry up your hair's natural oils, reducing shine and flexibility, and can create breakage. SWAIR actually cleans your hair.
KEEP SKIN SAFE FROM PESKY BUG BITES
BUG BITE THING, (Under $10, BugBiteThing.com). As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing is Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief with over 34,000 positive reviews from customers who rave about its effectiveness. The product uses suction to extract insect saliva/venom from underneath the skin and alleviates the stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. Bug Bite Thing is completely chemical-free, reusable, safe to use on children of all ages, as well as adults and is available for under $10 plus free shipping on BugBiteThing.com.
Best beach bag buys
