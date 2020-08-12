Chicago ranks #4 on list of America's best cities

Chicago ranked No. 4 in the study published by Canada-based Resonance Consultancy Ltd., which specializes in marketing, strategy, and research for the real estate, tourism, and economic development sectors.
"America's great Midwest metropolis has an abundance of programming and culture, with the deep infrastructure and affordability that eludes many cities." the study reads.
The study praised the city for things such as digital resonance, including Google trending searches and Facebook check-ins, and big-ticket events such as the NFL Draft and the James Beard Foundation awards.
Resonance also noted the debut of seven hotels in the business district within the last year also helped give Chicago a boost.
The study ranks large U.S. cities by relying on a mix of 26 performance and quality measures.
Curious how other cities ranked? Here's Resonance's top 10:
- New York City
- Los Angeles
- San Francisco
- Chicago
- Washington, D.C.
- San Diego
- Las Vegas
- San Jose
- Miami
- Boston