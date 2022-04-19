CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chef Paul Katz is a corporate executive chef for Bottleneck Management. He stopped by ABC7 to talk about some delicious recipe suggestions for a Mother's Day Brunch at home.
Chef Katz showed off how to make a "Bacon Flight" from the Chicago Tavern & Grille. Katz said, "his bacon flight is a super fun idea for an at-home brunch this Mother's Day, with all the different flavor combos, it really offers something for everyone and is a creative way to incorporate variety into your brunch buffet."
But for those who are interested in dining out for Mother's Day, visit Bottleneck Management's website.
Chef Paul Katz offers recipes for Mother's Day brunch at home
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News