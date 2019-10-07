Best practices for using text messages as evidence in business disputes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you think someone might be ripping you off or are you in the middle of a business dispute?ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has some tips on how to use screenshots of your text messages as evidence.Before you even take a screenshot, make sure you remove the contact name. You want to have a screenshot of the number itself.If you have to turn to police, authorities can then prove it is the business person who you said you've been dealing with.