Best practices for using text messages as evidence in business disputes

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you think someone might be ripping you off or are you in the middle of a business dispute?

ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has some tips on how to use screenshots of your text messages as evidence.

Before you even take a screenshot, make sure you remove the contact name. You want to have a screenshot of the number itself.

If you have to turn to police, authorities can then prove it is the business person who you said you've been dealing with.
