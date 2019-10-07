CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you think someone might be ripping you off or are you in the middle of a business dispute?
ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has some tips on how to use screenshots of your text messages as evidence.
Before you even take a screenshot, make sure you remove the contact name. You want to have a screenshot of the number itself.
If you have to turn to police, authorities can then prove it is the business person who you said you've been dealing with.
Best practices for using text messages as evidence in business disputes
