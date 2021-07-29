BBB warns college students of back-to-school scams

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BBB warns of college back-to-school scams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- College students heading back to campus this fall have a lot on their plates, keeping track of the latest COVID guidelines, and adjusting to being back on campus for some students.

The Better Business Bureau says students should also be taking steps now to help prevent identity theft.

Steve Bernas, head of the B-B-B of Chicago and Northern Illinois joined ABC7 with tops on what to know.

Those tips include:

-Send sensitive mail to your permanent home or a post office box.

-Be careful when shopping online - this could be where we mention how online shopping scams have increased during the pandemic.

-Check your credit report at least once a year.
