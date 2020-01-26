Beware of 2020 US census scams: Better Business Bureau

Scammers are posting census jobs online or using social media, then asking for paid fees for applications or training, according to the alert.
BBB said federal agencies never charge application fees, or ask for your banking information.
For those interested in applying for census jobs, BBB advises legitimate opportunities can be found on the U.S. Census Bureau website.
If a census taker comes to your door, there are several things you can do to verify their identity:
- Ask to see their ID Badge. Census takers must present a field badge that includes a photograph of themselves, a Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.
- Census workers will be carrying a Census Bureau laptop or cellphone, as well as a bag with a Census Bureau logo.
- If you still have questions, call 800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative.
If it is determined that the visitor who came to your door does not work for the Census Bureau, contact your local police department.
You can find more information and tips on the Better Business Bureau website.