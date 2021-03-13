better government association

BGA investigates alleged corruption surrounding Lyons mayoral race

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LYONS, Ill. (WLS) -- The Better Government Association is investigating an upcoming suburban mayoral election that has been cloaked in alleged corruption.

Federal agents first looked into Lyons Mayor Chris Getty last year. Getty, the son of the disgraced Kenneth Getty, has spent nearly $100,000 on legal bills tied to a wide-ranging corruption investigation as he runs for a fourth term, according to the BGA.

RELATED: Unmasking 'Crooked, Illinois' as nation's top corrupt state
Investigative reporter Casey Toner broke down what's at stake for Chris Getty, should he win, including a drastic pay raise, and who else is running against him Saturday morning.

You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org.
