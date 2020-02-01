Politics

Pritzker preaches ethics reform, activists, like Better Government Association, want it soon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- In his State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker preached the need for ethics reform, and activists want it soon.

The Illinois Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform met in Springfield on Thursday. It was one day after Pritzker's State of the State address, in which he repeated his call to clean up government, and two days after former Sen. Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges.

RELATED: Gov. JB Pritzker talks corruption concerns during State of the State address in Springfield
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. JB Pritzker delivered the 2020 State of the State address Wednesday in Springfield.



Better Government Association Policy Director Marie C. Dillon testified in Springfield. She joined ABC7 Chicago with her findings.

Dillon said their discussion focused on the Governmental Ethics Act, which mainly discusses disclosure and conflicts of interest. Ethics legislation in Illinois needs to be beefed up, she said.

RELATED: Illinois General Assembly to tackle ethics reform as Martin Sandoval pleads guilty to corruption charges
EMBED More News Videos

Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday, where one of the primary focuses of this legislative session is ethics reform.



For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit bettergov.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldjb pritzkerbetter government associationcorruption
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News