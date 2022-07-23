better government association

BGA seeks to strengthen ethics violation fines, prohibit lobbying on Chicago City Council floor

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BGA seeks to prohibit lobbying on city council floor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Government Association helped draft a reform measure directed at the city's board of ethics.

The Better Government Association said the ethics ordinance is a step toward reform, but more work is ahead.

SEE ALSO | Remote meetings led to skipped votes in Chicago City Council, BGA finds

Some of the changes in the new ordinance include strengthening fines for ethics violations, prohibiting lobbying on the Chicago City Council floor including by prior council members, and expanding conflict of interest provisions to cover all city officers.

The Better Government Association also pushed for a requirement that alderpersons recusing themselves from a vote be absent from discussion of the matter as well, and for the expansion of campaign finance rules to cover subcontractors on city contracts.

