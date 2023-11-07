ABC7 gets sneak peek of 'BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical' ahead of world premier at CIBC Theatre

Jasmine Amy Rogers is starring in "BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical," and gave ABC7 a look behind the scenes ahead of its world premier.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical" is set for its world premiere in just over a week in Chicago on the way to Broadway!

ABC7 got a sneak preview on Tuesday as 24-year-old Jasmine Amy Rogers brings the feisty character to life.

"It feels out of this world. This is the biggest thing I've been blessed with doing. I don't have any words to describe it," Rogers said. "Even though this is what I always dreamed I would do, now that it's happening, I'm in awe, honestly."

Rogers told ABC7 about who Betty is.

"Betty is a sweetheart of my life. She has a heart of gold. She's an adventurous young woman who can do anything, and she knows she can do anything. She believes in what's right. She stands up for the little guy, the underdog. She's just the sweetest little angel. I love her so much," Rogers said.

Rogers also spoke about where her voice came from.

"I've always had a big voice. I grew up listening to Christine Aguilera, and Whitney and Pink, so I was always loud. I started off loud, and I think that's where the vastness came from, but it's always been in me and grown as I've grown," Rogers said.

The "Betty Boop" character was said to have been created by a Black woman.

"She originated the "boop, boop" baby scatting her, and other women came together, and Betty was born. It's an honor, and it's exciting to see the Black community get excited about something like this," Rogers said. "I hope that people come and they have an amazing time. It's nothing but fun, and love and light and joy. I want to keep experiencing these new things, like Betty. She's always looking to experience something new, and doing what I love."

The musical is playing at the CIBC Theatre Nov. 19 through Dec. 24.