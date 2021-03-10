chicago shooting

Beverly attempted robbery thwarted by concealed carry holder, 69, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 69-year-old concealed carry license holder shot a would-be robber Tuesday night in Beverly on the Far South Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the man was approached by three males in the 10600-block of South Leavitt Street, who demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.

The man pulled out his gun and shot one of the males in the knee, police said. The three males then fled the scene in a red Ford Fusion.

RELATED: IL FOID card, concealed carry license delays leave residents on edge as carjacking cases surge
EMBED More News Videos

If you're still waiting on your Illinois FOID card or concealed carry license, you're not alone.



The Fusion later crashed in the 8700-block of South Vincennes Avenue, and the three males attempted to flee on foot but were taken into custody, police said. They were taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobeverlychicago shootingchicago crimeattempted robberyillinois conceal carryshootingchicago violence
CHICAGO SHOOTING
2 shot after fight in Longwood Manor among 18 shot in weekend violence
20 shot, 1 killed, in Chicago weekend violence
Boy,11, shot on while sitting inside car: CPD
Hegewisch shooting: Passenger shot by South Shore Line officer charged with battery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 high-end cars stolen from rental car company near O'Hare: CPD
Chicago rideshare drivers demand protection as carjackings surge
State board of education updates COVID guidelines for schools
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with 9 states added to yellow tier
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
United Center COVID vaccinations get underway
Texas mom of 5 fighting COVID-19 after giving birth
Show More
Woman rescued from Wheaton pond after falling through ice
FBI releases new video in DC pipe bomb investigation
Chicago prepares for Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd
Dove, Vaseline to stop using 'normal' on hair, skin products
Chicago Weather: Mild, light showers Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News