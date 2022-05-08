Beverly Breast Cancer Walk 2022 back in-person on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands lined up for a Mother's Day walk for a good cause on Sunday.The 23rd annual Beverly Breast Cancer Walk is taking place in Ridge Park on Chicago's South Side.Attendees were excited for the 3-mile walk because it was held virtually the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But on Sunday, they were back in-person.The walk benefits the cancer center, comprehensive breast health center and radiology department at OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center."It's a huge event for the community. They enjoy coming out and supporting us, and all of the proceeds go towards OSF Little Company of Mary breast center. So it's a huge walk and celebration of survivors," walk participant Jill Mapatrick said.It allows them to provide state-of-the-art treatment and services to breast cancer patients and their families.Over $6.5 million has been raised in past years in the fight against breast cancer.All proceeds from this year's walk will support the expansion of screening and diagnostic mammography facilities in the community.