breast cancer

Beverly Breast Cancer Walk 2022 back in-person on South Side

OSF breast cancer walk supporting expansion of screening and diagnostic mammography facilities
By Stephanie Wade
EMBED <>More Videos

Beverly cancer walk back in-person on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands lined up for a Mother's Day walk for a good cause on Sunday.

The 23rd annual Beverly Breast Cancer Walk is taking place in Ridge Park on Chicago's South Side.

Attendees were excited for the 3-mile walk because it was held virtually the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But on Sunday, they were back in-person.

The walk benefits the cancer center, comprehensive breast health center and radiology department at OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center.

RELATED: Ozinga unveils all-pink concrete truck for breast cancer awareness

"It's a huge event for the community. They enjoy coming out and supporting us, and all of the proceeds go towards OSF Little Company of Mary breast center. So it's a huge walk and celebration of survivors," walk participant Jill Mapatrick said.

It allows them to provide state-of-the-art treatment and services to breast cancer patients and their families.

Over $6.5 million has been raised in past years in the fight against breast cancer.

All proceeds from this year's walk will support the expansion of screening and diagnostic mammography facilities in the community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobeverlybreast cancerbreast cancer awareness
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BREAST CANCER
Ozinga unveils all-pink concrete truck for breast cancer awareness
Entrepreneur opens new business to help community's healthy lifestyle
'Jeopardy!' contestant removes wig to destigmatize cancer recovery
Breast cancer survivor and bodybuilder shows her true strength
TOP STORIES
Gardener killed in West Pullman shooting ID'd; rapper among those shot
15 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Lily Peters homicide: Boy lured girl into woods, complaint says
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
Ruling revives challenge to Chicago ticket fines, fees
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
CPD officer shoots, kills dog after being attacked: police
Show More
Happening Now: Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
$6K reward for information in grandpa's South Side carjacking, beating
How to protect yourself from doxxing
4 children found dead after Wisconsin fire
Chicago Weather: Variably cloudy, slightly milder Sunday
More TOP STORIES News