5 injured in fire at retired Chicago police officer's Beverly home

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a retired Chicago police officer's house in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

Chicago police said officers were driving by when they noticed a house fire in the 9300-block of S. Oakley and went in to help.

Five people, including the officers, were evaluated for minor smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital as a precaution, police and fire officials said.

All of the victims were transported in "stable, non-critical" condition, fire officials said.

Two residents were displaced.
