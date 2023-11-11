WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Large fire damages vacant house in Beverly, Chicago fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, November 11, 2023 6:23PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large fire on the South Side left a house heavily damaged early Saturday.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. in the 960 block of South Longwood Drive, in the Beverly neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

The house was vacant at the time of the fire and no injures were reported, a CFD spokesperson said.

SEE ALSO | Woman found dead in attic of Brighton Park home after fire breaks out, CPD and CFD say

Video from the scene showed heavy flames coming out of the house and heavy damage to the structure as the Chicago Fire Department worked to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW