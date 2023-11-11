Large fire damages vacant house in Beverly, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large fire on the South Side left a house heavily damaged early Saturday.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. in the 960 block of South Longwood Drive, in the Beverly neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

The house was vacant at the time of the fire and no injures were reported, a CFD spokesperson said.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames coming out of the house and heavy damage to the structure as the Chicago Fire Department worked to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.