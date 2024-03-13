Beyoncé announces new album name: 'Act II: Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé is full of surprises - and on Tuesday, dropped yet another one. Her forthcoming album has a name: 'Act II: Cowboy Carter.'

The title was revealed on Bey's official website, along with details on a few limited edition CD, vinyl and box set releases.

'Act II: Cowboy Carter' arrives March 29.

Beyoncé first announced the news of a album last month after starring in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl that ended with the superstar saying "They ready, drop the new music." The main details about the release had been a cryptic Instagram video with country iconography appeared that teased "act ii" coming out in March. (Beyoncé's 2022 album "Renaissance" is frequently referred to as "Act I: Renaissance.")

Soon after, she released two new country tracks - "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." Those releases made Beyoncé the first Black woman to top Billboard's country music chart.