Better Government Association plans to take on Burke, Lightfoot, income tax this year

The Better Government Association is looking forward to tackling some big projects this year.John Chase spoke with ABC7 about what to look forward to in 2020.Those deep dives include looking into Chicago corruption, including the investigation of Ald. Ed Burke. BGA will also be keeping an eye on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and tracking her accountability in completing her campaign promises. Additionally, the organization will be researching Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker proposed graduated income tax.BGA advocates for transparency and accountability in city and state government.Find out more at