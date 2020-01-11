Politics

Better Government Association plans to take on Burke, Lightfoot, income tax this year

The Better Government Association is looking forward to tackling some big projects this year.

John Chase spoke with ABC7 about what to look forward to in 2020.

Those deep dives include looking into Chicago corruption, including the investigation of Ald. Ed Burke. BGA will also be keeping an eye on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and tracking her accountability in completing her campaign promises. Additionally, the organization will be researching Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker proposed graduated income tax.

BGA advocates for transparency and accountability in city and state government.

Find out more at bettergov.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslori lightfootjb pritzkerpolitics
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News