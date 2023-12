Chicago woman charged in October DUI hit-and-run death of bicyclist in Ravenswood, police say

A suspect who was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist in Ravenswood Monday evening has been released, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- A Chicago woman has been charged with aggravated DUI in connection to the death of a bicyclist killed last month in Ravenswood, according to police.

Kali Rynearson, a 30-year-old North Center resident, is facing a felony count of aggravated DUI leading to death along with six traffic citations - including three failures to stop at a stop sign - and a local ordinance violation for driving in a bike lane, police said.

Donald Heggemann, a 59-year-old ceramicist who lived in Edgewater, was riding about 8 p.m. Oct. 23 in a bike lane in the 5100 block of North Damen Avenue when he was hit about by a Volvo sedan, according to police.

Witnesses waved down a passing police car and officers were able to pull over the car that had driven away, according to a police report. Rynearson "failed to come to a complete stop" at three stop signs while police attempted to pull her over with lights and sirens, and once stopped, she consented to a Breathalyzer test.

The test results showed Rynearson had a 0.20 blood alcohol concentration - more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 - according to a police report. Police also searched her vehicle and found a half-empty, 750ml plastic bottle of whiskey in her purse.

Footage investigators pulled from a nearby POD camera showed Rynearson driving in the bike lane before the crash.

Rynearson could face three to 14 years in prison if convicted of the charges. She was released from custody Saturday and is set to appear in court again Tuesday.

