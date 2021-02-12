Avondale hit-and-run critically injures 31-year-old bicyclist

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 31-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday when she was struck by a car while biking in the city's Avondale neighborhood.Police said around 2:20 p.m. the victim was traveling north in the 3500-block of Kimball when a car in the left hand lane struck her as it tried to change lanes to turn right on Addison. The driver then ran over the woman with the back of the car before fleeing eastbound on Addison.The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries.The victim's family is hoping anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run will come forward. The family said the vehicle involved was a black SUV that had darkened windows.An investigation by Major Accidents is ongoing.