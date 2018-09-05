Bicyclist critically injured in crash with open car door in Arlington Heights

(Shutterstock)

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. --
A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he crashed into an open car door Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Officers responded about 11:55 a.m. to the crash, according to a statement from Arlington Heights police.

The owner of a 2015 Kia Optima was standing in the open door of the parked car and retrieving items from inside when the 63-year-old bicyclist crashed into the owner and the door as he rode south on Dunton Avenue from Thomas Street, police said.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered critical injuries in the crash, police said. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he remained in critical condition Wednesday afternoon. The owner of the vehicle was not hurt.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
