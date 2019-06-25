Bicyclist critically injured in River North hit-and-run

Chicago police investigate after a bicyclist was struck in a hit-and-run crash in the 400-block of West Grand Avenue in the River North neighborhood Tuesday morning.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man riding a bicycle in the River North neighborhood was critically injured in a hit-and-run Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The 32-year-old bicyclist was riding westbound in the 400-block of West Grand Avenue at about 1:14 a.m. when police said he was struck by a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota. The bicyclist was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A witness who was riding her bicycle with the victim said she saw the driver speed off westbound on Grand Avenue. She was not injured, police said.

No one is in custody. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northhit and runbicycle crash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
CPD releases video of attempted sexual assault suspect in Avondale grocery store
WATCH: Fearless great grandma kills cobra in her yard
Teen makes miraculous recovery after risky surgery for rare brain stem growth
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warmer Tuesday with a storm at night
Canadian woman recalls chemical smell in her room while visiting DR
Illinois marijuana legalization bill to be signed Tuesday morning
Show More
Shootout in Tri-Taylor damages property, scares neighbors
WATCH: Grey seals sing "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star"
Ford unveils $1 billion upgrade at Chicago plants, adds jobs
Mariano's selling Illinois Lottery game tickets
Immigration advocates protests Trump's deportation plan
More TOP STORIES News