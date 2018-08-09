Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop

A 39-year-old woman was fatally struck by a dump truck Thursday morning in Chicago's West Loop, police said.

The woman was heading north in the 700-block of Halsted Street when she was hit by a truck around 7:10 a.m. The driver was trying to make a right turn, police said.

She was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she died. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Authorities did not provide further details. ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.
