Woman on bicycle critically hurt after being run over by Chicago DOT truck in Avondale

CHICAGO -- A bicyclist was run over and critically injured by a city vehicle Tuesday morning in Avondale on the Northwest Side.The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. as the 31-year-old woman was biking northwest in the 3100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago police said.As she turned right on Belmont Avenue, a truck behind her also turning right struck her and dragged her under the vehicle, police said.The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.The 48-year-old male driver of the truck was taken to Swedish Hospital for observation. He told investigators that the bicyclist was in his blindspot, a police spokeswoman said.The truck belonged to the Chicago Department of Transportation, a law enforcement source said.