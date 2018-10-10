Bicyclist struck and killed by truck in Streamwood

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
A man riding a bicycle died after being hit by a truck while crossing a street in Streamwood Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded at about 6:58 p.m. to the intersection of East Lake Street and Walnut Avenue. Police said Dan Lattimore, 54, was crossing East Lake Street when he was hit by a box truck.

Lattimore was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported and no citations have yet been issued, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The crash comes one day after a pregnant mother of four was killed in Streamwood. Aries Cobian, 29, was trying to push her stalled car off the road when she was hit.

Cobain leaves behind those four children, ages 9, 7, 3 and 6 months old.
