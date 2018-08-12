Bicyclist wounded in Morgan Park shooting

Police investigate a shooting early Sunday in the 11600 block of South Vincennes in Morgan Park, Chicago. (Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A man riding a bike was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 1:25 a.m., the 21-year-old was riding in the 11600 block of South Vincennes Avenue when someone in a passing black vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in his abdomen and leg, and was grazed in his head, according to police. He rode the bike two blocks north, where he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
