Bicyclists robbed on Lakefront Trail on South Side

Chicago police have issued an alert after two robberies on Chicago's Lakefront Trail on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some bicyclists using a stretch of the Lakefront Trail on the city's South Side are on edge after Chicago police issue a community alert following at least two robberies there.

"I heard about it about this morning from one of the engineers in our building," said Lakefront cyclist George Sawicki. "I live right on the Lakefront. I ride a lot, so I have a pretty good sense of what to look out for.

The attacks happened last week on April 3rd and April 4th between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the bike path near the area of 47th and Lake Shore Drive.

Investigators said in each instance the robbers don't use any weapons, but pull cyclists off of their bikes before taking their belongings.

And while authorities are warning of the danger, so are many in the cycling community.

The Chicago chapter of Black Girls Do Bike, which is one of the organization's 84 chapters nationwide, is encouraging its mostly African American female membership of over 60 to be careful.

They said although they ride in groups most of the time, bicyclists should:



  • always be aware of their surroundings

  • don't use earbuds while riding (and)

  • avoid wearing or carrying valuables


    • Now police are still looking for the four suspects they believe are involved in these robberies. One suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 13 and 15, 5 ft. 4 in. to 5 ft. 5 in. tall, 120 to 130 lbs., with short hair and a dark complexion. Police do not have descriptions of the other three suspects.

    In the meantime, they're asking anyone with any information to contact police at (312) 747-8384.
