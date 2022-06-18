Biden falls while getting off bike after beach ride near his Delaware home

"I'm good," he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. "I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.
Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount.
The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.
The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.