Politics

Trump attending inauguration would be important for peaceful transfer of power, Biden says

"It is totally his decision," Joe Biden said, adding, "It is of no personal consequence to me, but I think it is to the country."
WASHINGTON -- President-elect Joe Biden says it is important that President Donald Trump attend his inauguration only in the sense that it would demonstrate the nation's commitment to a peaceful transfer of power between political rivals.

Trump aides have expressed skepticism that the president would attend Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration. Trump has continued to falsely claim victory and spread baseless claims of fraud to try to explain away his loss.

Speaking Thursday to CNN, Biden said, "It is totally his decision." He added, "It is of no personal consequence to me, but I think it is to the country."

Biden lamented Trump's refusal to concede, saying, "These kinds of things happen in tin-horn dictatorships."

He said he hoped Trump would attend the inauguration to set an example to other nations on the democratic process.

SEE ALSO: Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Biden said Thursday that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate he's pushed before to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hotel under investigation after hosting wedding indoors
Len Kasper, long-time Cubs announcer, leaving for White Sox radio
Retired teacher loses COVID-19 battle
How to save energy, lower utility bills during winter pandemic
Indiana reports 8,003 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths
Jim Oberweis files for discovery recount in congressional race
What seemed like stalking case was jealous lover's cover for murder
Show More
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Coming months could be COVID-19 'worst-case scenario'
Tipped over semi-truck shuts lanes on I-57 near 125th Street
Wally the wallaroo doing well after river rescue, owner says
Chicago Weather: Sunny, quiet Friday
More TOP STORIES News