Coronavirus

Biden to make primetime address Thursday marking 1 year into COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will deliver his first primetime address to speak to the nation on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden would note the sacrifices and losses suffered by Americans during the last 12 months. More than 525,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.

It was March 11, 2020 when the pandemic hit home for many Americans and lockdowns began. That was the night the NBA suspended play, actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced they had tested positive and then-President Donald Trump addressed the nation.

The anniversary comes as the administration has bolstered vaccine supply, and some states have begun reopening even as worries remain about virus variants.

WATCH: Then-Pres. Trump's full remarks from March 11, 2020
EMBED More News Videos

Watch President Trump's full remarks from March 11 about the federal government response to COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthcoronavirusgovernmentcovid 19 vaccinejoe biden
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Indiana Governor Holcomb gets virus shot at state's 1st mass clinic
IL reports 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Indiana health officials tout 8,200 vaccinations at Speedway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cubs, White Sox fans can return to stands for Opening Day, city says
United Center COVID vaccines now only available to Chicago residents
3rd stimulus check updates: What's next for COVID relief bill
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
IL reports 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
3 killed in Mt. Prospect crash ID'd
Black & Powerful: Illinois Senator Robert Peters
Show More
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
6th through 8th grade CPS students return to classroom
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
12-year-old helps hundreds of seniors get COVID-19 vaccine
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News