Ridgecrest Earthquake

Big Bear's famed eagle cam captures Ridgecrest earthquake

How did Big Bear's famed eagles handle the strongest earthquake to hit Southern California in 20 years? Thankfully, they appeared to fare just fine.

Friends of Big Bear Valley's eagle nest camera captured the moment the quake struck. In that footage, surviving eaglet Simba appeared to wake up as the nest starts shaking -- not from wind, but from the earthquake.

Simba appeared to escape unscathed in his nest, which is about 110 miles from the earthquake's epicenter.

EMBED More News Videos

The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing some injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter.



The 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 10:33 a.m. in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, near the town of Ridgecrest, California.

Multiple injuries and two house fires were reported in the town of 28,000. Emergency crews were also dealing with small vegetation fires, gas leaks and reports of cracked roads, said Kern County Fire Chief David Witt.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Kern County. The declaration means that the state will help the county and municipalities in it with emergency aid and recovery efforts.

A series of aftershocks included a 4.5 magnitude temblor, according to the United States Geological Survey.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
big bearearthquakewild animalssouthern californiaridgecrest earthquake
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Ridgecrest earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS
Fire, damage in aftermath of Ridgecrest earthquake: VIDEO
Video shows liquor store trashed by Ridgecrest earthquake
Map shows dozens of aftershocks from SoCal quake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 charged with vandalizing 'The Bean' in Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Thousands expected at Navy Pier for 4th of July fireworks
10 shot, 2 fatally in Fourth of July gun violence across Chicago
2 arrested in death of teen fatally shot while trying to sell Xbox in Gary
Trump asks Americans to 'stay true to our cause'
WATCH: Beluga whale calf born at Shedd Aquarium
Show More
CPD out in force for 4th of July weekend
Robbery suspect gets shot in face with own gun at fireworks stand
Fourth of July holds special significance for new U.S. citizens
Blue Bell licker goes viral: Police won't quit until woman arrested
Chicago suburbs celebrate 4th of July with parades, food, fun
More TOP STORIES News