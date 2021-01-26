ABC's breakout thriller, 'Big Sky' returns Tuesday night

"Big Sky," a breakout thriller series returns to ABC after a holiday break, and the show is driven by two young actresses.Tuesday night's episode, "The Wolves Are Always Out For Blood,' all starts when two sisters get in serious trouble with a trucker on a road trip.They're kidnapped and held captive, with another woman. That trucker and a trooper are involved in human trafficking. But the sisters are putting up a fight."It's about women fighting back and taking back their lives and trying to survive the darkest of circumstances and in that case it was very exciting for me," said Jade Pettyjohn who plays Grace."Only strength is coming forth from this and we're not playing girls that are getting hurt and exploiting that in any way it's about girls finding a way to survive against all odds," said Natalie Alyn Lind who plays Danielle.You sit on the edge of your seat because you're not sure what's going to happen. But it's also funny and all-around good escape."Big Sky" is from David E. Kelley, creator of mega hits from "Ally McBeal" to "Big Little Lies.""Ally McBeal is a show I used to watch when I was young so being able to be a character in his head, I mean just the fact that he knows who I am," Alyn said.The sisters might be safe for now, but they're not letting the "bad guys" get away with anything!"The only way to go is forward right so I think these next episodes really tackle interesting subject matter," said Pettyjohn "All of the emotional processes these sisters need to go through, not really knowing if they're safe or not, classic big sky fashion, no one is safe."