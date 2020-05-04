mental health

Big Ten offers free access to mental health fitness app to athletes, coaches, athletic department staff

Fans enter The Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The Big Ten Conference has announced the formation of its Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet and that all athletes, coaches and full-time staff members of athletic departments and the conference office will receive free access to a popular mental fitness app.

The cabinet will promote optimal mental health for athletes. It is made up of 31 individuals representing the 14 conference schools and affiliate members Johns Hopkins (women's and men's lacrosse) and Notre Dame (men's hockey).

The Calm app provides users with ways to experience lower stress, less anxiety, improved focus and more restful sleep.

"The cabinet will be instrumental for us both short and long term, as we pursue our goal of creating and maintaining the most comprehensive mental health and wellness platform in college athletics," commissioner Kevin Warren said.

The Big Ten Conference also announced it will extend the suspension of organized team activities through June 1 and re-evaluate then.

The conference previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities. No date for that to end has been set.

The Big Ten says it is continuing to consult with medical experts and school leaders to determine appropriate steps for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said during a regents meeting last week it was hoped preparations for the 2020 football season could begin June 1.
