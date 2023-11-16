Ald. Conway accuses Mayor Johnson's administration of trading votes for help with encampment

An alderman is accusing Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration is trading votes at the expense of public safety over issues with an encampment for the unhoused in the West

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An alderman is accusing Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration is trading votes at the expense of public safety over issues with an encampment for the unhoused in the West Loop.

The viaduct under the tracks at Clinton and Fulton has always been a place for people experiencing homelessness, but residents say when unhoused people began living in tents, it changed.

"It started out as couple tents, it has grown and grown and it can't be contained," said resident Zachary Kirchoff.

Residents said the viaducts are no longer homeless encampments, they have become a haven for violent crime and drug dealing at all times of day.

"In recent months, we have recovered multiple guns, hundreds of drug packets. There has been two armed robberies and two shootings in the last in the last couple of weeks," said 34th Ward Ald. Bill Conway.

Conway said he took his public safety concerns to the Johnson administration, and was told they would help in return for his support on two key votes.

"They said the conditions solving this public safety crisis on my votes on tip credit and raising the real estate transfer tax. I'm unwilling to bargain on public safety," Conway said.

Conway said he didn't vote for either initiative. As a result, he said a city plan to remove some of the drug dealing tents were scrapped.

Conway has reported the situation to the Inspector General's Office.

The mayor's Senior Advisor Jason Lee said it was fair to ask for Conway's support for two initiatives that are aimed to help with jobs and homelessness. Lee said the administration has never had a plan to remove encampments.

"Any strategy of removal must be tied to a program that provides permanent housing for these individuals," Lee said.

Conway and residents say the situation is about public safety, not housing. Lee said the police are dealing with the issues raised, but residents say it's not working.

"There have been several arrests during the past several weeks and undercover police activity in the area; the problem is the people are back on the street that afternoon or the next day," said building manager and resident Dave Gelfant.

While Conway has reported the situation to the Inspector General's Office, Lee does not think much will come of it. In the meantime, the homeless encampments are not going anywhere any time soon.