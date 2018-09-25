Bill Cosby sentencing: 'Sexually violent predator' says judge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4326214" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action Cam Video: Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing hearing on September 24, 2018.

A judge has ruled that Bill Cosby is a "sexually violent predator."The classification means that Cosby must undergo lifetime counseling and report quarterly to authorities. His name will appear on a sex-offender registry sent to neighbors, schools and victims.Judge Steven O'Neill made the decision Tuesday as he prepares to sentence the 81-year-old comedian for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.Prosecutors are asking for five to 10 years in prison. The defense wants Cosby sent home on house arrest.Cosby's lawyers had fought the "sexually violent predator" designation, arguing that Pennsylvania's sex-offender law remains unconstitutional despite several revisions.The woman Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting said in a statement released at the comedian's sentencing Tuesday that she has had to cope with years of anxiety and self-doubt that have left her "stuck in a holding pattern."Andrea Constand, 45, said her training as a professional basketball player had led her to think she could handle anything, but "life as I knew it" ended on the night in 2004 that Cosby knocked her out with pills and violated her.The statement was released as Judge Steven O'Neill weighed Cosby's punishment and whether to declare the 81-year-old TV star a "sexually violent predator," a legal scarlet letter that would subject the comedian to monthly counseling for the rest of his life and would require that neighbors, schools and day care center be notified of his whereabouts.The comic once known as America's Dad faced anywhere from probation to 10 years in prison after being convicted in April in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.Prosecutors asked a judge to give Cosby five to 10 years behind bars, while his lawyers asked for house arrest, saying the former TV star is too old and helpless to do time in prison.Constand said she now lives alone with her two dogs and has trouble trusting people."When the sexual assault happened, I was a young woman brimming with confidence and looking forward to a future bright with possibilities," she wrote in her five-page statement."Now, almost 15 years later, I'm a middle-aged woman who's been stuck in a holding pattern for most of her adult life, unable to heal fully or to move forward."Meanwhile, a defense psychologist testified Tuesday that the chances of the comedian committing another sex offense are "extraordinarily low" because he is old, legally blind and needs help getting around.Cosby's lawyers called Timothy Foley to the stand as they fought to keep him from being declared a "sexually violent predator."Foley said the recidivism rate is negligible for sex offenders older than 70."Given that he's 81, blind, has been convicted of a sex offense and will be supervised," it's extremely unlikely Cosby would commit another such crime, Foley testified.Defense attorney Joseph Green started the second day of Cosby's sentencing hearing by getting a psychologist for the state to acknowledge it is possible Cosby is in "full remission" from a psychological disorder she says gives him the uncontrollable urge to assault women.Cosby hasn't been accused of committing a sexual assault in the 14 years since he violated Constand, who said the comedian gave her what she thought were herbal pills and then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay incapacitated on a couch.Cosby was smiling and joking with his spokesman and sheriff's deputies as he settled into the courtroom Tuesday. On Day 1 of the sentencing, the comic laughed at times as the psychologist on the stand for the state portrayed him as a sexual predator with signs of a mental disorder.Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom; they are generally banned in Pennsylvania.Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said the former TV star planned to remain silent when given the opportunity to address the court Tuesday. Cosby did not testify at either of his two trials.In the years since Constand first went to authorities in 2005, more than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, though none of those claims have led to criminal charges.The proceedings took place as another extraordinary #MeToo drama continued to unfold on Capitol Hill, where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces allegations of sexual misconduct from more than three decades ago.Tuesday's sentencing was a reckoning accusers and prosecutors said was decades in the making for the once-beloved entertainer known for his role as wise and understanding Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the top-ranked, 1980s-era "Cosby Show."The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, which Constand and other accusers have done.Cosby became the first black actor to star in a prime-time TV show, "I Spy," in 1965. He remained a Hollywood A-lister for much of the next half-century.