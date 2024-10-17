Billboard in north suburbs investigated for violent anti-Israel message

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A billboard seen in the north suburbs is under investigation for its violent anti-Israel messaging.

A viewer sent images to ABC7 from along the Edens Spur in Deerfield. While ABC7 has blurred the text of the billboard because of its offensive nature, it contained violent slogans and profanity on the backdrop of a Palestinian flag.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday the messages were no longer up. ABC7 reached out to Outfront Media, which owns the billboard, who said they believe they were hacked and added, "We are aware of this incident. The copy has been removed and the situation is being investigated."

The image also said, "Paid for by MrBeast LLC." The CEO of that company said they did not pay for it and condemn hate speech.

The Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago said they will keep the community updated if there is any more information to share.