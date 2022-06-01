Illinois residents can again use bird feeders, baths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois residents can now start using backyard bird feeders and birdbaths again starting Wednesday.The Illinois Department of Natural Resources had advised residents against putting them out because of an earlier outbreak of the avian flu.The EA HFN1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) impacted wild and domestic bird species in Illinois, according to the IDNR.HPAI was first detected in wild Canada geese in Illinois in March. While it had not been detected in songbirds, the IDNR recommended residents take down their bird feeders and baths through the end of May, or until HPAI infections subside in the Midwest.With the spring migration of birds mostly complete, the risk of deadly bird flu spread has now dropped.