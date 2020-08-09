Brighton Park crash: Teens, child among 5 hurt injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three kids are among five people seriously injured in a crash on the city's southwest side Saturday night.Rescuers responded to the call at 6:15 p.m. near 35th Street and California Avenue in Brighton Park.Chicago Fire officials say a girl, who is believed to be no older than 10, was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition.Two adults were also injured in the crash, fire officials say.The conditions of others, including two teenage boys, are also considered serious to critical.Officials have not provided information on what led to the crash.