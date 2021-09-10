localish

Chicago's El Asador combines Italian and Mexican to create the Birria Pizza

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

El Asador combines Italian and Mexican to create the Birria Pizza

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Have you tried Birria tacos and pizza? Well, you can try both in one bite at El Asador!

El Asador, located in Chicago's Gage Park, is offering a Birria Pizza. It's one of their new popular items. It contains two flour tortillas, meat, a lot of cheese, and of course, the delicious dipping sauce known as consome.

El Asador, owned by the Quintero family, has become a hot spot for delicious dishes that feature a Birria twist.

You can find everything from Birria ramen, Birria torta and, of course, the Birria pizza.

"It's combining basically what Chicago is known for, which is pizza, and then you get something that's really trending, which is Birria," said Alex Rueda, who does marketing for the El Asador restaurants.

The Birria Pizza came to existing during the pandemic and it's been a hit since!

If you're interested in trying this unique combo, stop by their 2755 W. 51st St location.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogage parkfoodmexicanitalian foodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
This brewery lets keep your own hand-crafted mug behind the bar
El Asador combines Italian and Mexican to create the Birria Pizza
Mexican street vendor builds local tamale empire
Knife-shaved noodles draw customers to Rosemead restaurant
TOP STORIES
'We're going after gangs': CPD putting more focus on gang activity
CO leak in Little Village home leaves 2 women dead, 4 hospitalized
CCSA criticized for not filing charges in murder of 7-year-old girl
IL reports 26,062 new COVID cases, 197 deaths over past week
Chicago aldermen want vaccine mandate for public indoor spaces
Texas abortion law prompts protests in Chicago's Federal Plaza
2 middle schoolers allegedly plotted mass school shooting
Show More
Dr. Fauci optimistic kids can start getting vaccinated this fall
How the TSA is still protecting airports 20 years after 9/11
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, pleasant
Life rings to be installed along lakefront at approved swimming areas
Passengers kicked off JetBlue flight to SoCal over mask rules
More TOP STORIES News