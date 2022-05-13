lawsuit

Couple longing for grandchild sues son, his wife: 'They don't think about us'

'We want a grandson or a granddaughter within a year or compensation,' Sadhana Prasad said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC

NEW DELHI -- A retired Indian couple is suing their son and daughter-in-law, demanding that they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees ($675,000).

Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer, said it was an emotional and sensitive issue for him and his wife, Sadhana Prasad, and they cannot wait any longer. His son, a pilot, was married six years ago.

"We want a grandson or a granddaughter within a year or compensation, because I have spent my life's earnings on my son's education," Prasad told reporters on Thursday.

SEE ALSO | 5 myths about abortion debunked as Supreme Court decides future of Roe v. Wade

Prasad said he spent 3.5 million rupees ($47,300) for his son's pilot training in the United States.

"The main issue is that at this age we need a grandchild, but these people (my son and daughter-in-law) have an attitude that they don't think about us,'' Prasad said.

"We got him married in the hope we would have the pleasure of becoming grandparents. It has been six years since their marriage," Prasad said. "It feels as if despite having everything we have nothing."

The court accepted their petition and scheduled it for a hearing on Monday in Haridwar, a city in northern Uttarakhand state, media reports said.

The son and daughter-in-law could not be reached for comment.

Prasad said he and his wife love children.

"We are not getting love and affection from where we want it the most," he said. "I feel very unlucky."

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyparentingchildrenbirthfamilylawsuitgrandparentsindiau.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Lawsuit dropped against officer in Kenosha shooting of Jacob Blake
He said, she said: Accounts from Depp and Heard rarely match
Heard accuses Depp of violent sex assault with liquor bottle
Amber Heard takes stand in Johnny Depp's libel suit
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker signs retail theft crackdown into law
Illinois reports 8,411 new COVID cases, 7 deaths
Missing UIC student found dead, boyfriend still missing
IL house among Zillow homes for sale features 'Halloween' character
CPS CEO tests positive for COVID-19
Local craft beer festival this week highlights Illinois brewers
Dog shot 4 times after mauling boy, owner inside North Aurora home
Show More
Chosen casino developer lays out cards, but residents remain wary
Metra BNSF resumes full service as family mourns passenger's death
Val and Ryan talk Friday the 13th, social media breaks
Evanston raises COVID transmission level to 'high'
Chicago Weather: Sunny, hot, cooler by the lake Friday
More TOP STORIES News