Bishop Ford reopened after fuel spill from crashed semi carrying 22 tons of orange juice

CHICAGO -- The Bishop Ford Expressway was shut down for several hours Saturday afternoon after a jackknifed semi truck carrying 22 tons of orange juice spilled fuel across the roadway.

The semi crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. in the inbound lanes near 99th Street, Illinois State Police said.

A HazMat situation was declared after the semi began leaking fuel across the expressway, Chicago fire officials said.

All lanes were closed for over two hours as emergency crews cleaned up the spill, state police said. They have since been reopened.

No injuries were reported, state police said.

No other details about the incident are known at this time.

