4-year-old boy killed in Bishop Ford crash with IDOT truck

CHICAGO -- A 4-year-old boy died after the car he was in rear-ended an Illinois Department of Transportation truck on the Bishop Ford Expressway.He was identified as William Collier by the Cook County medical examiner's office.Two adults were also injured in the crash, which happened about 10:10 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes at 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.A driver crashed into an IDOT truck stopped in the left shoulder with its emergency lights on to assist a motorist, state police said in a statement.The 4-year-old boy, a passenger in the car, died at the scene, state police said.The car's driver, a 27-year-old Chicago man, was hospitalized in serious condition, state police said. The driver of the IDOT truck, a 59-year-old Schaumburg man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.All northbound lanes were closed for nearly four hours an investigation. State police also closed the ramp from westbound 159th Street to the northbound Bishop Ford.