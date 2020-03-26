Man shot while driving on Bishop Ford Expressway, SB lanes reopened: ISP

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot while driving on the Bishop Ford Expressway Thursday in suburban South Holland, Illinois State Police said.

According to state police, around 2:40 a.m. the man was driving southbound on the Bishop Ford near 159th Street when the shooting occurred.

The victim was able to drive himself to St. Margaret Mercy Hospital, Illinois State Police said. His condition is unknown at this time, police said.

ISP said it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

All outbound lanes were closed at 147th Street until about 6 a.m. while police investigated, ISP said.

All lanes have since been reopened.

No suspect or vehicle information has been released at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south hollandchicago shootinggun violenceshots firedhighwaystraffic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News