Pedestrian struck, killed on Bishop Ford Freeway; SB lanes closed at Sibley Boulevard

Illinois State Police said a pedestrian was kiled in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway Thursday morning.

DOLTON, Ill. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the south suburbs Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The pedestrian was struck near Sibley Boulevard at about 3:40 a.m., police said.

The driver of the car that struck the pedestrian was not injured.

It is unclear why the pedestrian was on the roadway, police said. The pedestrian identity has not been released.

Police have shut down the Bishop Ford between Dolton Road and Sibley Boulevard. The length of the closure is not known.