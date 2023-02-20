Wisconsin man killed in I-94 crash that seriously injured 2 others ID'd: Illinois State Police

Madison, Wisconsin man found dead on the scene, ISP said

An I-94 crash in South Holland, IL left 1 person killed and 2 others hurt. Southbound lanes are closed at 159th Street, Illinois State Police said.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- The man killed in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in South Holland early Sunday morning has been identified, Illinois State Police said Monday morning.

Dante A. Alexander, 30, of Madison, Wisconsin, who was driving the 2014 Buick Regal involved in the incident, was found dead on the scene, police said.

The car had been traveling south in the left lane on Interstate 94 at 159th Street just after 3:20 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, it hit the median concrete barrier, ISP said.

Then, the car traveled across the southbound lanes and hit the guardrail on the right shoulder, police said.

The driver and two others inside the car were ejected.

A 21-year-old Sun Prairie, Wisconsin woman and 29-year-old Evergreen Park man were seriously injured in the incident.

All southbound lanes reopened just before 9:40 a.m.

Police said the cause of the crash is not yet known, and asked anyone who has knowledge of it to contact them at 847-294-4400 or ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

