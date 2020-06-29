Community & Events

Shots fired on Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police say

A shooting occurred on the Bishop Ford Freeway on the Far South Side Sunday, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 128th Street, Illinois State Police said. All southbound lanes were shut down three hours later for an investigation.

No one was struck, police said.

All lanes were reopened about 7:50 p.m., police said.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.

No other details are known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfuller parkexpressway shootingchicago shootingillinois state policeinvestigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old girl among 14 killed in Chicago weekend shootings
Thousands march in Lakeview to 'reclaim Pride'
Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine might not get us the herd immunity we need
13-year-old boy fatally hit while biking, police say
Chinatown rally shows support for Black Lives Matter
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 646
Pres. Trump denies being briefed about bounty for US troops
Show More
Crowds gather at Houston nightclub as COVID-19 cases spike
10-year-old girl fatally shot by stray bullet in Logan Square ID'd
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid Monday, scattered showers
Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's
3rd Illinois warehouse shooting victim dies, coroner says
More TOP STORIES News