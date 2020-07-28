Bishop Ford shooting critically injures girl, 10 months; $10K reward offered as family pleads for help finding shooter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A reward for information has been offered and a family is pleading for justice after a baby girl was shot and critically injured on the Bishop Ford Freeway Monday.The 10-month-old baby remains in critical condition Tuesday morning. Her family said she was shot in the shoulder.The shooting happened at around 11:15 a.m. on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 115th Street. Ny'Ori Askew was in the backseat of a vehicle, when a bullet hit the baby in the shoulder, her family said.The girl was driven to Roseland Hospital, Chicago police said, then transferred to Comer Children's Hospital for further treatment, where she was in critical condition.Her family is pleading with the public to help find her shooter. A community organization called, "I'm Telling, Don't Shoot" now offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest."Today, she just turned 10 months and here it is, she's at the hospital fighting for her life," said Early Walker, founder of I'm Telling Don't Shoot."Here we are again, praying that this baby make it through the night," said Christopher Scott of I'm Telling Don't Shoot.I'm Telling Don't Shoot is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter."My niece fighting for her life because somebody came up and shot up a car on the expressway not even knowing if this is your intended target, just shooting," said Tiara Smothers, great aunt.Illinois State Police said the driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, and the front seat passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were not injured. It is not yet known what led to the shooting.Children appear to be falling victim to gun violence in increasing numbers in 2020.At least 14 children under 18 years old have died in Chicago from gun violence since June 20, according to records kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. Four of them were 10 years old or younger.Illinois State Police said this shooting is the 65th they've responded to this year, up from 34 shootings in the same period in 2019.